Of six oxygen generation plants in Haryana, two already operational: Vij

As the state battles scarcity of liquid oxygen, Haryana health and home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that of six pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants, two are already operational and rest of the four will start working by the end of this week.

“We were allotted six such plants and one each in Sonepat and Karnal are already functional. The plant in Ambala will start providing gas by Wednesday night. Rest of the three plants in Panchkula, Faridabad and Hisar will get ready within 2-3 days,” Vij said.

After inspecting the plant at the civil hospital in Ambala which will provide oxygen directly to patients’ bed in the isolation ward, Vij said other than these six plants, the Union government has allotted 60 more such facilities which will be installed at hospitals with bed capacities of 30, 50, 100 and 200.

“Civil work will be carried out by the NHAI and is expected to complete within a week. Installation will be undertaken by DRDO along with a Union government agency. We have a target to make every government hospital in state ‘atmanirbhar’ in terms of oxygen supply. We’ve instructed private hospitals to install their own plants within six months or face action,” Vij added.

On Wednesday, he said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is himself monitoring the oxygen supply situation in state.

“Most of the gas allotted in our quota is being transported from Odisha and there are some issues in its supply. So after a meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday, we’ve decided to import 10 trucks from any foreign country where the vehicles are available, to develop an uninterrupted chain between Haryana and Odisha for its supply,” Vij said.