others
others

Of the 50k antigen tests planned at immersion sites, Thane had only 8,997

On the last day of Ganesh festivities, from among the 3,567 antigen tests, only one returned positive on Sunday. One of the reason for low testing was also the disinterest shown by those fully vaccinated, claimed civic officials
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

While the Thane Municipal Corporation had aimed at getting 50,000 antigen tests done at immersion sites throughout the ten-day Ganeshotsav festival, it could barely test 8,997 devotees. On the last day of Ganesh festivities, from among the 3,567 antigen tests, only one returned positive on Sunday. One of the reason for low testing was also the disinterest shown by those fully vaccinated, claimed civic officials.

From among the 8,997 antigen tests that were conducted at immersion sites, only eight were found positive. “The next two weeks are crucial for the city and the impact of the festivities will be understood then,” said municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma.

Commenting on the low number of antigen tests, he said, “This was not a compulsion exercise rather an awareness initiative. Only those with symptoms or contacts of positive cases are tested, as we also have to follow some government protocols while testing,” added Sharma.

Meanwhile, among the 4,147 idols that were immersed in various parts of the city on Sunday, around 2,050 immersions took place through online booking of slots.

