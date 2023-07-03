Kanwar Yatra begins today: Drones to keep vigil, choppers to shower petals on Kanwariyas

Officials of the state government will keep a close watch on the entire route of the Kanwar Yatra through drones, with the government deciding to extend all facilities to the devotees of Lord Shiva. The devotees will undertake the Yatra from the first day of the holy month of Shravan, from Tuesday.

Besides, flower petals will also be showered on the devotees going from Prayagraj to Varanasi with the ‘Kanwar’ to offer the holy water of the Ganga on the Shivling of Kashi Vishwanath temple, in Varanasi, officials said.

Drones will also be used to monitor and ensure that the pilgrims going from Prayagraj to Varanasi do not face any problem. Principal secretary, home, Sanjay Prasad has given instructions in this regard in the meeting held at the Police Lines, on Saturday, the district officials added.

“This year’s Shravan has the maximum number of days due to Adhikamas and Chaturmas. Adhikamas will be from July 18 to August 16. Devotees will get eight Mondays to worship Lord Shiva during this period,” explained Pt Anil Mishra of the Gauriya Mutt of the city.

Like previous years, there will be the facility of making important announcements at the Ghat using the public address system, but this year, this will be handled by a designated voluntary organisation.

Mobile toilets for Kanwariyas have also been installed on the routes connecting the ghats. A generator will be arranged for 24-hour power supply at the ghat.

District magistrate, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, while inspecting the preparations of the ghat on Monday, directed the authorities concerned to install changing rooms and lay straw on slippery places on the Ghat. During the inspection, the DM also checked the ramps set up for the benefit of the devotees. The authorities have placed sandbags on the banks of the river and prepared temporary ghats. The DM instructed the Jal police to be extra vigilant and not to permit anyone to cross the barricading.

Likewise, all the roads leading to Sangam and the Ghats have been cleaned

At the same time, to meet the rush of Kanwariyas, route diversions have been put in place for the convenience of Kanwariyas. The left side of GT Road has been reserved for pedestrians and vehicles coming from Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli and Rewa districts will be diverted to alternate routes. This system will start from Tuesday and will remain in place till August 31.

As the number of Kanwariyas will start their journey for Varanasi from the Dashashwamedh Ghat of the city, the Ghat is being prepared so that visiting devotees do not face a problem. Besides, temporary shops have also come up on the banks of the Ganga. This time T-shirts with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are on offer. The photograph of the CM along with a picture of a bulldozer is also printed on some T-shirts. The price of T-shirts ranges from ₹150 to ₹250 per piece.

