On Good Governance Day, Tripura govt unveils report card

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Sunday, the Tripura government unveiled a report card of ‘Prati Ghore Sushashon’ or ‘Har Ghar Susashan’, a three-month long programme lunched on the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

“Our aim was to ensure that 100 percent benefits of the central and state-run schemes reach every household. We started the programme on the birth anniversary of PM Narendra Modi and it ended on the birth anniversary of our former PM Vajpayeeji. We worked for people and people accepted it,” said chief minister Dr. Manik Saha at the event of Good Governance celebration and closing ceremony of the Prati Ghar Sushashon held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

After becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced December 25 as Good Governance Day in 2014 to mark the birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

Saha said that the state government has launched a web portal ‘Amar Sarkar’ to register any kind of problems being faced by the people through their village committee officials.

He added that the officials or the public representatives concerned would upload the problems on the portal and they would be given four days to resolve it. If they failed within the given time, it would be forwarded to sub divisional level and then to the district level. If the problem remains unsolved in the district-level, it would be forwarded to the chief secretary or the chief minister.

“ We are working for the welfare of people following our Prime Minister. We are using technology to reach to people and communicate with them so that they could feel that it is their government,” he said.