One arrested for kidnapping, hitting man with glass bottle

PUNE: One man was remanded to police custody even as the hunt is on for two other accused, including a woman, for kidnapping and assaulting a man known to the woman
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:24 PM IST
According to the complainant, identified as Omkar Singh, 23, a resident of Park Majestic Society, Wadachiwadi Road, Undri, he was headed to the bank and exiting the lift of his building when the three accused allegedly shoved him into a car and ferried him to a place in Vishrantwadi where they attacked him with kicks, blows and a glass bottle. The trio stole his two mobile phones and 2,000 in cash.

Police sub-inspector Abujar Chaus of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case said, “The accused woman and Singh are known to each other. They had a fight which escalated, and she involved the other two accused who helped her in kidnapping him.”

A local court on Tuesday remanded one of the accused, Riyan Khurana, 23, a resident of Poladium Society, Mangaldas Road, to police custody till July 22.

A case under sections 365 (kidnapping), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Kondhwa police station.

