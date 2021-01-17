IND USA
One booked for kidnapping minor girl

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The Shivajinagar police have lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for kidnapping a 17-year-old minor victim of flesh trade rescued during a racket busted by the city police recently.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police had rescued three minor girls and a woman in November 2020. The rescued persons were later shifted to an observation home in the city. On Saturday they were taken to the court for the hearing.

According to the first information report, the minor had come to court number four at Shivajinagar, along with woman constables.

She requested to answer nature’s call and after that was untraceable. Preliminary investigation revealed that someone fleeced her to escape from the court premises.

The police have registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

