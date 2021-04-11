One Covid death an hour in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: At least one corona patient died every hour in the state capital, according to the 24-hour Covid report that also cited 31 deaths, taking the toll to 1332, highest in the state that has reported 9152 deaths till now.

Fresh Covid cases numbered 4444, the highest in one day since the pandemic began. The active cases too touched the peak at 20195. Doctors said majority of the patients who died had co-morbidity.

Among new cases were agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and over two dozen healthcare workers in the city. “I got my sample tested after one of my colleagues tested positive for Covid and my report came positive. I am fine and have isolated myself. People who came in contact with me should isolate themselves and get tested,” the minister tweeted.

“Lucknow has reported a total 107412 Covid cases which include 85885 recovered patients and 1332 deaths along with 20195 active cases. The present recovery rate is 79.95%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. The recovery rate has come down in the past 10 days. The recovery rate on April 1 was 94.09% in Lucknow, according to the data from the health department.

Keeping in view the rise in Covid cases, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Lucknow has re-started the Covid helpline in which 11 doctors will attend calls from patients.

“In all, 11 doctors will attend calls between 10 am and 2 pm. More doctors will join the service to cater to patients in need of consultancy for common ailments,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president IMA, Lucknow who will be available on his cell phone number 9415541789.

“Dr Pranjal Agrawal (9415023972) and Dr Pranshu Agarwal (9455553227), Dr Ashutosh Sharma (8418930911), Dr Ankit Katiyar (8808901755), Dr Naeem Ahmad Sheikh (9616633000), Dr Yashpal Singh (8601260267) will also be available to speak to people. Our aim is to give consultancy in a situation where visiting clinics is a risk due to Covid infection,” said Dr Gupta.

He said more doctors would join the service in a few days.

Testing and admission still a tough task

With rise in Covid cases, the test report is taking over two days to come while admission after testing positive for Covid remains a tough task for many patients. Patients who gave samples on April 8 and 9 are still awaiting the report.