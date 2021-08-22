One crore people inUP fully vaccinated against Covid-19

LUCKNOW: The number of second dose of Covid vaccine administered in Uttar Pradesh crossed the one crore mark on Saturday, even as the number of total doses (first and second) administered reached 63478875. This means that one crore people inn in UP are now fully vaccinated against Covid--19

During the day, 298745 doses were administered. Till now, UP has administered 53400630 first and 10078245 second doses of the Covid vaccine, according to the data from the health department.

“We organised a special campaign for the second dose and on Saturday the main focus was on this only, which gave a push to raise the number of fully vaccinated people in the state,” said Dr Lilli Singh, director general, family welfare, Uttar Pradesh.

Over 3.27 crore beneficiaries who took the vaccine jab were between 18 and 45 years of age, while over 1.89 crore were between 45 and 60 years and over 1.17 crore above 60 years.

Experts said that UP was leading in vaccination in the country and now the pace for second dose needed to be accelerated to ensure maximum people were fully vaccinated in the state. “Vaccination has been given a push with mega vaccination camps. Special arrangements and motivation programmes need to be conducted to push the second dose particularly,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in the state till now, 35397897 were males and 28057889 females. Of the total vaccines used, 55816848 doses were Covishield and 7639611 Covaxin.

Among districts, Lucknow is leading with 2424667 doses administered till now, including 1812823 first doses.

Meanwhile, a state government statement said on Saturday that according to the latest updates, as many as 15 districts had zero active cases.

In the testing done in the past 24 hours, 58 districts did not report any fresh Covid case while 17 reported fresh cases in single digit. “No district has reported fresh cases in double-digit,” the statement said.

The government said that at present, the number of active cases statewide was 407.

“Of the 2.08 lakh tests done in the past 24 hours, only 25 fresh cases were confirmed while 24 patients recovered. Since the onset of the Covid pandemic last year, a total of 16.85 lakh patients recovered from the disease. At present, the recovery rate is 98.6% and daily positivity rate is 0.01%,” the statement said.