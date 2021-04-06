One killed, 2 hurt in three firing incidents in outer Delhi

New Delhi

One person was killed and two others, including a Delhi University (DU) student, were shot at in three separate incidents reported from different parts of outer Delhi between Saturday night and Monday morning, police said.

While both the attempt to murder cases have been solved, the police are yet to make breakthroughs in the murder case.

In the near fatal attack on the DU student, the police said, they have arrested three men, including the brother of the student’s female friend. In the other case, two minor boys were apprehended for trying to kill a 31-year-old property dealer, investigators said.

On Monday, around 9.30am, the Mangolpuri police station received information about a man’s body, with his throat slit, lying in a public park in West Enclave near Mangolpuri. The man was later identified as Chandrabhan (single name), a resident of L-block in Mangolpuri, who painted houses for a living. A murder case was registered and investigations launched, said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh.

Police said that through Chandrabhan’s family members they have so far learnt about his relationship with a woman living in Mangolpuri with whom he was planning to get married. The family also told the police that Chandrabhan had left home with some people in a black car on Sunday evening.

“Prime facie, it appears that the killers were known to Chandrabhan. We are probing the case from all possible angles, including that of personal enmity,” added the DCP.

Around 12 hours before Chandrabhan’s body was discovered, an 18-year-old student of DU’s Swami Shradhanand College was shot twice after three men riding a bike opened fire at him with two pistols outside his home in Nehru Enclave near Alipur. As many as five bullets were fired. The first-year student, Karan Thapa, was admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, where his condition is still serious, the police said.

Initial investigation into the attempt to murder case revealed that one of the attackers, Vikrant alias Nonu, 21, was the brother of the woman with whom the college student was friends. Vikrant did not like Thapa talking to his sister, so he roped in two of his friends, Vikas Pandey and Ashish, both 24, and fired at Thapa while he was sitting with his friends near his home, said DCP (outer-north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

According to the police, the firing incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday and the three suspects were arrested on Monday from different places in Alipur. Two pistols and a bike that were used in the crime were recovered, along with three cartridges, the police said.

In another firing incident, 31-year-old property dealer, Jitender alias Kaku, was shot at by two persons known to him near his home in Kirari near Aman Vihar on Saturday night. Two minors, aged between 16 and 17 years, were apprehended and two pistols recovered from them within an hour of the crime, the police said.

“The attack was the result of a personal enmity. Kaku had earlier been booked for two crimes,” said DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.