One killed for opposing illegal sand mining

One person was shot dead and another injured for opposing alleged illegal sand mining near Pachrukhiya ghat under Koilwar police station in Ara on Tuesday, police said. One of the alleged accused was taken into custody in this connection.

According to family members of the deceased, the incident took place when the man went for cattle grazing on his field. He saw some persons mining sand from his field. On raising objection, he was shot. He was rushed to Ara sadar hospital but died on the way, they said.

Another village resident also sustained bullet injuries in the arm during the incident.

Following this, the Koilwar police conducted raids at several places to arrest the alleged accused involved in the incident.

“One one of the alleged accused involved in the incident has been taken into police custody,” SHO Kunwar Prasad Gupta said.

Man stabbed by son

A man, who used to work as a clerk under an advocate, was stabbed by his son at Gundi under Krishnagarh police station on Tuesday over a property-related dispute, police said.

The 65-year-old victim was currently undergoing treatment, SHO of Krishnagarh police station Arvind Kumar said.

According to the victim’s wife, one of their sons used to quarrel over registry of property in his name. She also said that their son used to demand money from his father for wrong reasons.

On Tuesday morning too, the alleged accused asked his father for registry of property in his name and demanded money from him. When his father refused, he stabbed him.

“The victim was at first admitted to Ara sadar hospital, from where he was referred to PMCH for better treatment. When the victim will be able to give his statement, it will be recorded,” the SHO said.