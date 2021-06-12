Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / One killed in gun battle between Maoists and security forces in Jharkhand
others

One killed in gun battle between Maoists and security forces in Jharkhand

A suspected Maoist was killed in a gun battle with security forces at Garu in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Saturday, police said The gun battle was triggered when a joint team of security forces raided a -Maoist hideout
By Vishal Sharma
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 03:03 PM IST
One killed in gun battle between Maoists and security forces in Jharkhand

A suspected Maoist was killed in a gun battle with security forces at Garu in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Saturday, police said

The gun battle was triggered when a joint team of security forces raided a -Maoist hideout.

The security forces have recovered an unidentified body from the scene of the exchange of fire.

Deputy inspector general of police Raj Kumar Lakra said they were trying to establish the identity of the man killed. “Reinforcements have been dispatched to the area,” he said.

Some weapons and other items have also been recovered.

Police said a Maoist squad led by Chhotu Kherwar was involved in the exchange of fire. The Maoists fled from the area as they were unable to match the firepower of the security forces, police said.

Lakra said a search operation was going on in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Border collie named Verb wins agility title at Westminster dog show. See pics

Mom chimpanzee nurses her newborn baby in Tamil Nadu zoo, viral pics win hearts

#MemeTheFamilyMan trends on Twitter, people share hilarious posts

Officer rescues stranded stingray, releases it back into water. Clip wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP