One killed in gun battle between Maoists and security forces in Jharkhand

A suspected Maoist was killed in a gun battle with security forces at Garu in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Saturday, police said

The gun battle was triggered when a joint team of security forces raided a -Maoist hideout.

The security forces have recovered an unidentified body from the scene of the exchange of fire.

Deputy inspector general of police Raj Kumar Lakra said they were trying to establish the identity of the man killed. “Reinforcements have been dispatched to the area,” he said.

Some weapons and other items have also been recovered.

Police said a Maoist squad led by Chhotu Kherwar was involved in the exchange of fire. The Maoists fled from the area as they were unable to match the firepower of the security forces, police said.

Lakra said a search operation was going on in the area.