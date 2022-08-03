One of a kind smart classroom inaugurated at AU’s Geography dept

A smart classroom set up in the department of geography of Allahabad University (AU) was inaugurated by vice-chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava on Tuesday.

This smart classroom is one of its kind in the Central University and has been developed with the support of Muthoot Group under its CSR initiative, informed AU officials.

On this occasion, the V-C reiterated her determination to regain the past glory of the university. She emphasised upon the delivery of quality education and entrepreneurship from the university in order to prepare a well-qualified and well-trained workforce much needed for nation-building.

She stressed on the importance of smart classes and innovative tools of learning to sharpen the skills of the students.

In her address to the large gathering of students and research scholars, the V-C also highlighted the importance of improving the personality of students. She too emphasized the need for exposure to a variety of knowledge.

Prof Anupam Pandey, head, department of geography welcomed the guests followed by an observation of VK Tripathi, regional head, Muthoot Group.

Prof AR Siddiqui conducted the inauguration event while Ashwajeet Chaudhary proposed the vote of thanks. Prof Harsh Kumar, Navi Chauhan, Nikhil Anand besides Muthoot Group officials and a large number of students and research scholars were present on the occasion.