One-time lockdown in Punjab’s Mohali district on April 21

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a one-day lockdown in Mohali for Wednesday.

It was the Chandigarh administration that had proposed this one-time measure across the tricity on the occasion of Ram Navami.

UT adviser Manoj Parida approached the chief secretaries of both Punjab and Haryana with the proposal after discussions with the administrator on Monday.

“Imposition of lockdown simultaneously in the tricity will help break the chain of infection. There is a public holiday on Wednesday, and government offices will be closed. So, I requested for the one-day lockdown. Even the weekend curfew would have been more successful if it were imposed in the entire tricity,” he said.

However, awaiting the Haryana government’s response, the Chandigarh administration in the evening decided to take the final call during the Covid review meeting on Tuesday. “In case, the lockdown is not imposed in Panchkula, even we will not do so,” said Parida, while adding that no long lockdown is planned in the city.

Later, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij confirmed that the state government will not impose any lockdown on Ram Navami on Wednesday and will only strictly enforce the existing restrictions on gatherings in indoor and outdoor spaces. Repeated attempts made to get Parida’s comment on the fresh development proved futile.

More curbs in the district

However, on the day Capt Amarinder Singh announced various curbs across the state, it also gave nod to the Wednesday lockdown in Mohali.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the lockdown will begin at 12am on Wednesday and last till 12am on Thursday.

Only shops providing essential items will remain open, while people have been advised to carry their identity cards while moving out for work and essential errands. All kinds of gatherings are also banned, said the DC.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has ordered stricter restrictions across Punjab, beginning Tuesday, including extension of night curfew timings (8pm to 5am, instead of 9pm to 5am) and closure of all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, sports complexes.

Restaurants will remain closed on Sunday and will provide only takeaway and home delivery from Monday to Saturday.

“The new restrictions, which also include closure of all malls, shops and markets on Sundays, coupled with the ones imposed earlier will remain in effect till April 30. All weekly markets have also been ordered to be shut down,” said Dayalan.