Online admission process for FYJC to begin from Aug 9

PUNE The centralised online admission process for Class 11 (FYJC) will begin from August 9, across the state in six cities. Initially, the admissions will be done based on the CET exam results and after that, the admission process will be done based on marks of Class 10.

This year a quota system will be used for the admission process. Apart from these six cities, offline admissions will be done in rest of the Maharashtra. The six cities are Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mumbai, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur.

As per an admission-process circular issued by the director of secondary and higher secondary education department on Tuesday, the actual student registration process through login and password will start from August 9.

Students need to register on the official website, to generate a login ID and password. Then student needs to fill up personal details in part 1 of the form, pay the fees, and then lock the form.

From August 1 to 7, a mock demo registration facility is available on the website, so that students get familiar with the process.

“In the first part of the centralised admission process, students need to fill up their personal details. But in the second part of the form which they need to fill after the CET examination is completed, there will be both the options available to students. They can either fill both CET and class 10 marks, or one of them. Preference will be given to the CET marks for junior college admissions, and then for the remaining seats admission will be done on the bases of the Class 10 marks,” said Dinkar Temkar, director of the secondary and higher secondary education department.

“Students will be given an option to fill up demo registration forms between August 1 and 7. There will be management, in-house, minority quotas available this year,” added Temkar.

Students are worried about the admission process this year. Rishita Mihani, a student, said, “I have applied for the Class 11 CET examination and am preparing for it, as I got less marks in the Class 10 evaluation. There are many unanswered questions and things which need to be cleared by the state board. If we score less in the CET exams, then will our class 10 marks be considered for the admission process?”