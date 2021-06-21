Online diploma course in “Basics of Yoga” at SPPU from this academic year

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced an online diploma course in the “Basics of Yoga” from this academic year. SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar made the announcement on June 21, marked as International Yoga Day. It will be a 60-hour online course and interested students can apply for admission through the official website of the SPPU.

“This unique course is built on the guidelines of in the new education policy (NEP). There is a balance of traditional Yoga knowledge and modern science in the syllabus of this course. It will be beneficial to students to maintain their physical and mental health. A student completing the course will get two credits,” said Prof Karmalkar.

“ Soon we are going to upload the admission process details and other information about the course on our website. My appeal to students as well as other interested candidates would be to take the benefit of this unique course on yoga,” he added.

Yoga guru Dr Samprasad Vinod said, “To keep a balance between body, mind and emotions yoga is important for everyone. Doing daily yoga makes us more strong and mentally fit for life’s challenges.”