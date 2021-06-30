Online evaluation tests for govt school students from July 5

The state school education department has decided to conduct virtual examinations from July 5 to make the online study of the current academic session of government school students more effective.

Lakhvir Singh Samra, district education officer (secondary), and Charanjit Singh, deputy district education officer (secondary), said that as per the instructions of the department the online exams for students of Classes 6 to 10 will be conducted from July 5.

The education department officials further said that despite the closure of schools amid the Covid pandemic, government school teachers were imparting education to students through various means of social media and television.

The school education department is also continuing the education of the students by broadcasting the lectures prepared by the teachers of the government schools on the regional channel DD Punjabi of Doordarshan. The department is also sending learning material to the students daily in the form of slides.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, district media coordinator cum -principal Davinder Singh Chhina said that before the June holidays, the teachers had finished the syllabus of their respective subjects. Repeated lectures were also aired on Doordarshan. The tests are being conducted so that the students can assess their learning so far.

The marks scored by the students during these exams will be included in the continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) marks to be taken during the annual examinations.

The DEO urged the students to appear in the exams. He also appealed to the parents and the teachers to ensure that 100% attendance is reported in the online exams.

Jasbir Singh Sekhon, district mentor science, Sanjeev Taneja, district mentor mathematics, along with other mentors said, this test will help the students know their academic level and make it easier for the teachers to plan forthcoming lessons according to the children’s requirements.