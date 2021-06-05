Online exam system on the anvil for technical education students in UP

The Uttar Pradesh technical education department is working on a project to develop a system of online examinations for students of technical education across the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials in this regard.

Secretary (technical education) Alok Kumar said AKTU (Abdul Kalam Technical University) vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, HBTU (Harcourt Butler Technical University) vice chancellor prof Samsher and other heads of prominent institutes met on Friday to explore the possibility of conducting online examinations for technical education.

Pathak said, “We have to make use of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based online platforms for conducting exams. Currently, Common Admission Test (CAT), Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) are being held under controlled proctoring that means candidates are required to reach an exam centre and write their exam.”

“Due to Covid-19, people are putting up at distant places. We need online proctored exam to ensure that sanctity of the test is duly maintained. There is a lot of software available in India and abroad,” he said.

“We need to develop such a tool that functions in different bandwidths. The software has to be compatible for different devices and different operating system platforms. We should have a project monitoring unit that develops indigenous software to meet our requirements,” he suggested.