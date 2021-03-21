Online senate meet clears 540 crore SPPU budget for 2021-22

PUNE On Saturday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) annual budget of ₹540 crore was presented at the varsity senate meeting, held online.

The meeting eventually got adjourned, as several senate members demanded offline discussions on the budgetary provisions.

At the request of SPPU vice-chancellor, Prof Nitin Karmalkar, the budget estimate for 2021-22, of ₹593.53 crore, was passed.

“As per the demand of the senate members the budget was passed on Saturday, but at the same time it was decided to hold an offline senate meeting next month to discuss issues raised in the meeting,” said Prof Karmalkar.

There is a deficit of ₹52.71 crore as compared to last year’s budget.

“There are several issues and flaws in this budget which are serious and need to be investigated; for example, funds allocations to individual SPPU officials. So it is our recommendation to form a committee and hold an offline discussion soon,” said Amit Patil, senate member.

Senate member Santosh Dhore said, “This year’s senate meeting and announcement of the budget is very crucial, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, colleges have not yet started and it is going to be a tough year ahead. Budgetary provisions need to be discussed in detail and at an offline senate meeting.”

Various other issues were discussed at the online senate meeting, including scholarships, and discontinuing the “earn and learn” scheme.