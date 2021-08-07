Only 2.98 per cent of students attending school in Pune district

PUNE After schools were given permission to reopen for offline classes, Pune district has reported 12.78 per cent of schools operating with just 2.98 per cent students attending Classes 8 to 12.

The percentage of students attending school is one of the lowest in the state.

On Friday, education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools for Class 5 to Class 8 may reopen from August 17. Parents in the rural areas are happy with the decision.

As per the Education department, across Maharashtra, Latur division has the maximum number of students attending school from Class 8 to Class 12, at 64.08 per cent. Mumbai has the least participation with 0.87 per cent. After Mumbai, Pune division is at 7.78 per cent of attendance from students.

Sunanda Wakhare, secondary school officer, Zilla Parishad, said that schools in the rural parts are being monitored.

“So far, only one school has shut after Covid positive cases were detected in Bhor taluka. As of now, 120 schools are running in the district. Regarding opening of schools from August 17, further directives are yet to be issued. Once they are given we will take further action,” added Wakhare.

Savita Gaikwad, whose son is in Class 6, said that she wants schools to reopen for students.

“I welcome the decision. It has been over a year that children have not gone to school. Online education is today’s necessity, but students are now prepared for offline classes as they understand social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing masks. Offline education ensures that teachers give full attention to students. Offline classes will strengthen the basics for children,” said Gaikwad.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday announced that schools in both rural and urban areas will reopen on August 17.

“Offline classes will commence in rural areas for students from Class 5-8, while those in cities will be for students from Class 8-12 following Covid-19 protocols,” Gaikwad.

Schools reopened for Class 8 to 12 from July 27

District--Total number of schools--Total number of students--Total number of schools open since July 27---Number of students attending school since July 27

*Pune--947--240,394--121—7,034

*Solapur—1,087—251,942--260—31,260

*Pune division—2,034—492,336--381—38,294

*Maharashtra—36,835—8,633,805—12,725—898,894

*Source: Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)

*Note: Pune division includes Ahmednagar district. However, no school have opened in that district since July 27.