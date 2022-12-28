Only 50% of eligible Lucknowites have taken booster Covid vax dose: Health dept data

LUCKNOW Despite a resurgence in fresh Covid cases, nearly 50% of 34 lakh eligible Lucknow residents are yet to take the precaution (booster) Covid vaccine dose. According to the latest health department data, around 99% of eligible Lucknowites took the first vaccine dose while 88% of received both shots of Covid vaccine. However, only about 17 lakh people of the total 34 lakh eligible city residents have turned up at vaccination centres to take the booster shot so far.

As per the department, 95.5 lakh vaccinations have been done in the state capital against the set target of 1.31 crore vaccinations. While the department has fallen short by about 34 lakh vaccinations, authorities say that the “casual approach” towards (dormant) Covid has kept several residents from taking the precaution dose.

Urging residents to come forward to take the vaccine, district immunisation officer Dr MK Singh has said, “I appeal to residents to come forward and take the booster shot at the earliest. Precaution is better than cure. We have adequate stock and now any vaccine can be taken as a booster shot. Also, we have demanded more stock of vaccine -- including Covishield -- from the government as we expect vaccination to rise in the days to come. Meanwhile, Covaxin has also proven its efficacy and is an effective vaccine to keep residents safe from the virus.”

At present, the health department only has Covaxin vials. Till Wednesday, the Covaxin vaccine was being administered at four city hospitals -- Civil Hospital, Lokbandhu Hospital, Lohia Institute, and High Court dispensary. During the first and second wave of the Covid, vaccination was being undertaken in over 80 centres of the state capital.