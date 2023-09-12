Only drum-beating, no systemic change on ground, Jai Ram slams HP govt

Characterising the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government as ineffectual and prone to “blaming the Centre for its own shortcomings”, leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur slammed the state government while speaking to the media during a meeting of the Mandi Block Committee of the BJP on Monday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In contrast to the state government’s claims of “systemic change,” Thakur asserted that there has been no substantial improvement on the ground.

He went on to say that the Congress government and the chief minister consistently attribute their own failures to the central government. Initially, they cited a lack of funds for the first four months, and now they are using disasters as a diversion from their failures.

The leader of the Opposition expressed his concern about the Congress leaders’ derogatory comments about the Prime Minister, emphasising that the BJP will respond assertively to such provocations.

Thakur alleged that the state was in a state of chaos under the Congress regime, with corruption rampant and ministers and officers at odds with each other. He also claimed that not a single project had been implemented in the state in the nine months since the Congress came to power, and he accused the state government of achieving nothing except shutting down institutions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding chief minister Sukhu’s leadership, the former chief minister suggested that if he cannot manage affairs effectively, he should refrain from claiming that the government is running smoothly.

Furthermore, the leader of the Opposition cautioned that the BJP would not tolerate any bias shown by the government towards Mandi and Kangra districts. He criticised the chief minister for downsizing Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, which was established by the previous BJP government. CM Sukhu cited a lack of infrastructure as the reason for disaffiliating more than 80 colleges with SPU, but, leader of opposition pointed out that the Congress, during its previous tenure, had opened colleges in primary schools and village revenue offices.

Thakur also criticised the government for increasing the power tariff for industries. He announced that the BJP would seek answers to these questions and issues from the state government during the upcoming assembly session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, addressing the party workers, Thakur urged everyone to work together in the interest of the party.

“Certainly, with the unity and dedication of our workers, the BJP will script a history by winning all the four seats in Himachal in upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, he said.