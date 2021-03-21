On-the-spot antigen tests for people found without masks in Srinagar

As summer capital Srinagar is witnessing a steep increase in Covid-19 cases, now those not wearing masks at public places will not only be fined but also tested for the virus on the spot, officials said on Saturday.

The Srinagar district administration has decided not to be lenient against the violators of Covid protocol.

The new deputy commissioner of Srinagar, Aijaz Asad said that they have convened a meeting regarding Covid protocol as it is “not being followed strictly in public”.

“The district administration has taken this decision for which we will be giving a notice of three days that at public places if anybody is found without a mask, the person will not only be fined but will also have to undergo RAT on the spot,” said Asad.

He requested people to follow the Covid protocols strictly to prevent the patterns emerging in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

J&K is witnessing an increase in Covid cases for the past few weeks a major portion of which have been reported in Srinagar. Of the total 1,152 active cases in the whole of J&K till 19th March, 564 have been contributed by Srinagar district.

“In Srinagar, we used to see 30 daily cases in February which have now increased to 70 plus. And the trend is rising. We will have to strictly follow the Covid protocol to prevent situations like in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu,” Asad said.