Open Source Chandigarh community inaugurated at Chitkara University

An Open Source Chandigarh community was inaugurated at Chitkara University’s Punjab campus for the youth of tricity region to create a rich demography of open-source practitioners.

GitHub India, Apache Community Initiatives, Docker Inc and OpsTree are the community partners of the open-source Chandigarh community and they will be conducting various workshops for students of Chitkara University.

Among those present at the inauguration were Dhiraj Gyani, director education, GitHub India; Swapnil Mane, vice-president, Apache Community Initiatives; Ajeet Singh Raina, Docker Captain and developer relations manager, Docker Inc; Sandeep Rawat, co-founder and chief technology officer, Ops Tree and Dr Monit Kapoor, professor and dean, CSE, Chitkara University; along with Kuldeep Sharma, director, Industry Alliances from Chitkara University.

Emphasising on the significance of Open Source, Monit Kapoor, professor and dean, CSE, Chitkara University said, “Open Source is a community where original source code designed by various authors is made freely available to others who would like to view that code, copy it, learn from it, alter it, or share it. Today, it is the need of the hour.”

“Open Source community is the best way to learn and grow in this field. Keeping this in mind, we made sure that students, industry professionals, IT companies or any academic institutes could take membership of the Open Source Chandigarh community through its website. This initiative will connect open-source contributors on one forum and also serve as a launch pad for enhanced employment and entrepreneurship opportunities,” added Kuldeep Sharma, director, Industry Alliances from Chitkara University.

On the occasion, Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “We are glad to have the leaders of the Open-Source Community as our community partners. Their rich global experience will provide the requisite knowledge and skills to our students and the youth from the tricity. This initiative has been designed to benefit and serve the society by providing youth, professionals and students to come together and work on ideas.”

A two-day workshop was also organised on the occasion for Chitkara University students by Ajeet Singh Raina, Docker Captain and developer relations manager, Docker Inc.