Operation Black Giraffe launched to identify properties of mafias

Prayagraj police have launched Operation Black Giraffe to identify the properties and assets of mafia, gangsters and history sheeters in the district. Under the initiative, police have launched a drive to investigate movable and immovable assets of mafias and attach them. The operation is aimed to neutralize the influence of mafias and weaken them financially by stopping the flow of their illegal income.

Officials said that police will identify properties and benami assets of mafias and attach them to control organised crimes. Special focus is being laid on land mafias, officials added. The action taken under Operation Black Giraffe will be headed by DCPs while it will be monitored by top police officials.

After the death of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, many of his rivals and former gang members have become active in grabbing their lands. Moreover, some land mafias connected to them are involved in grabbing government land and private properties.

Under Operation Black Giraffe, such persons will be identified and action will be initiated against them. Moreover, police will also identify active criminals, gangsters, and history sheeters and take preventive measures against them.

Police officials said that Operation Black Giraffe is already in action. Some benami properties of Atiq have been identified while a mafia Ganesh Yadav of Jhunsi has been arrested.

As part of the operation, police had identified Atiq’s ownership in a hotel in Shahganj area and a plot of land in Minhajpur locality in his wife Shaista Parveen’s name. These properties will soon be attached.

Police officials said that the Operation has been named Black Giraffe as giraffe has a long neck through which it can easily keep an eye on its surroundings. Police will also act as a giraffe to keep an eye on black money and illegal properties.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma said many of the properties of Atiq and other mafias have already been attached. More action will be taken in the coming days, he added.

