Umesh Pal murder: Op Drishti to help trace Atiq’s wife, other accused at large, say cops

Apart from serving the purpose of proper surveillance, the cameras installed under Operation Drishit will be helpful to up the vigil to trace slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen, Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s wife Zainab and other accused involved in murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards, said a senior police official.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cameras installed at Chakia, Hatwa, Mariadih and other places where Atiq’s supporters are in large numbers are connected to ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre) and local police stations and will be monitored round the clock to identify any suspicious movement.

It is worth mentioning that recently Ashraf’s wife Zainab allegedly appeared at high court for providing her signatures and get her photographs clicked for submission of anticipatory bail in Umesh Pal murder case. Her appearance indicates that Zainab and other accused may be on the move in Prayagraj and other districts while dodging police teams, said the officer.

The police officials said the police teams have been already taking help of cameras of ICCC that are installed at main crossings and routes across the city to trace the accused in Umesh Pal murder and even in other heinous crimes in the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now with installation and connection of more cameras with ICCC under Operation Drishti which is a part of Safe City Project, police will have access to areas that may be used as hideouts by assailants involved in Umesh Pal murder,” said officials.

Around 4,000 cameras have been installed and connected to ICCC and the majority of them are in rural areas that includes Puramufti and Prayagraj - Kaushambi border which is being considered as hotspot of Atiq’s henchmen and aides, officials added.

A senior police official said that the accused will be identified not only in Prayagraj but even in other smart cities where cameras are being equipped with face recognition technology. Footages of cameras connected to ICCC are being monitored round the clock and once the accused come under their range they will be identified, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCP Traffic Abhinav Tyagi said cameras installed under Operation Drishti will be helpful in keeping eye on suspects and their identification. Police will immediately take action if any suspicious movement is detected through the CCTV cameras, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON