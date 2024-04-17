Oppn leaders read ‘fatiha’ for criminals but don’t condole death of Hindus, says Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed election rallies in Bijnor and Shamli districts and held a road show in Saharanpur in the last lap of campaigning for the first phase of polling on April 19, which would conclude on Wednesday evening. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Saharanpur on Tuesday. (ht photo)

The CM’s road show passed through markets of old Saharanpur and concluded at Ghantaghar, the city’s centre point. People gathered on both sides of the road shouting slogans of “Jai Sri Ram” and cheering the chief minister.

BJP has fielded Raghav Lakhanpal against Congress candidate Imran Masood and BSP’s Majid Ali in the contest from Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat. The seat was won by BSP’s Fajlur Rehman in 2019 polls.

Earlier, CM addressed an election rally in Shamli of Kairana constituency where sitting BJP MP Pradeep Choudhary is in fray against Iqra Hasan of Samajwadi Party and in Nahtaur of Nageena constituency where BJP has fielded Om Kumar.

He appealed to the people to vote for BJP candidates in Kairana, Nageena, Saharanpur and other constituencies and ensure their victory.

Addressing the rally in Nahtaur he said, opposition glorify mafias and criminals and go to their homes and read fatiha. “But if an innocent Hindu becomes a victim of an accident, not a single word of condolence comes out of their mouth,” he said.

The chief minister said, “We greet Ram-Ram to the common citizens and Ram Naam Satya to the mafia-criminals.” He said that India is the only country where ‘Aaradhya’ (God) had to give proof for his birthplace.

“This situation was caused by the Congress and Samajwadi Party. They tried to jeopardize our faith, but Sanatan Samaj was determined to build a grand temple on the birthplace of Lord Ram,” Adityanath said. “We achieved success because of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

He also criticised the Congress for Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s electoral defeat and accused the Samajwadi Party of threatening to demolish Dalit monuments after coming to power in 2012.

Stressing the opposition’s ambiguous approach, CM Yogi said that when they failed to construct, they talked of demolishing the existing structures. Yogi contrasted it with PM Modi’s resolute approach, adding that he facilitated the construction of the Panch Teerth associated with Babasaheb. “You contributed to forming the government, hence this credit goes to you”, CM Yogi remarked.

He said, “A single vote cast in the right direction can change fate, while one in the wrong direction leads to identity crisis.”

He highlighted the BJP’s commitment towards alliance partners and all 140 crore Indians and great personalities. “When Congress insulted Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi increased the respect of farmers by giving them Bharat Ratna,” he said. The CM mentioned that the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ pledges to construct an additional three crore houses for the poor over the next five years and the common man will continue to benefit from government schemes. He also pointed out the infrastructural developments in Bijnor, including the four-lane connectivity with Meerut and Nazimabad.