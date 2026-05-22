Opposition protests mark Assam governor’s address in Assembly session

Walkouts and sloganeering by opposition MLAs marked Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s address to the first session of the newly elected Assembly on Thursday.

Congress MLas stage a protest during the second day of the Assam assembly session in Guwahati on Friday. (PTI)

Acharya was addressing the House on the second day of the session when Congress legislators raised slogans against inflation and staged a walkout, carrying placards highlighting the rise in prices of LPG cylinders and fuel.

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Lone Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi also shouted slogans against price rise inside the House during the governor’s address.

In his speech, Acharya referred to austerity measures necessitated by the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict, issues relating to border security and infiltration, and appealed to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to shun violence and return to talks.

“The crisis in West Asia has put pressure on the world economy and it requires all to be alert and responsible... I appeal to the state’s citizens to refrain from unnecessary spending and travel as it could impact the nation’s foreign deposit,” he said.

“Illegal infiltration (from Bangladesh) over the years especially through the unfenced borders in West Bengal poses a threat to Assam and the nation... My government would work with the governments in Centre and West Bengal towards improved border security and to check infiltration,” Acharya added.

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{{^usCountry}} The governor said the new government would work towards providing 200,000 jobs, attracting more investments and increasing electricity production in the state, in line with promises made during the election campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The governor said the new government would work towards providing 200,000 jobs, attracting more investments and increasing electricity production in the state, in line with promises made during the election campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said eviction drives carried out over the past five years to clear encroachments from government land and forests would continue, and assured allocation of ₹18,000 crore for flood mitigation measures in the state.