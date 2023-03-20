Opposition walks out of Meghalaya assembly over Governor’s address in Hindi

Opposition party Voice of the People Party (VPP) legislators staged a walkout from the Meghalaya assembly on Monday in protest after Governor Phagu Chauhan addressed the House in Hindi.

VPP legislators Ardent rose up in protest before walking out of the House (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit and three other party MLAs staged a walkout even after Speaker Thomas A Sangma and chief minister Conrad K Sangma intervened and explained that the translated speech has been distributed since the governor has ‘limitations’ reading in English.

Expressing strong resentment at being addressed in Hindi, Basaiawmoit argued, “Sending Hindi-speaking governors to us, we do not understand what they are talking so we will stage a walkout.”

“We don’t want to be part of this proceeding and those who do not feel insulted may sit in the House. We do not want to be part of this,” he added.

Also Read: Congress blames Centre for impasse in Parliament, reiterates JPC on Adani issue

The Opposition MLAs maintained that English is the official language of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving the reason behind the governor’s address to the House in Hindi, CM Sangma said that the written speech has been circulated in the House as per rule.

“An individual with certain limitations and he cannot read English, therefore a written speech has been circulated. It is sad to see such disrespect, even as the Speaker had permitted the governor to address in Hindi,” the CM said.

“I request all the members to kindly bear with the House and show decorum of the House and not to shout while the governor reads the address,” Sangma urged.

Sangma’s cabinet minister M Ampareen Lyngdoh, however, extended her support to the opposition MLAs.

“We are all aware that Hindi is not well comprehended by most of our people. In fact, I also faced difficulties following the address even though a written translation was made available. I think we should find a way to address this,” Lyngdoh told media persons after the session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I do not think it is right and since the governor is the one who has to oversee the well-being of the state and its people, the KSU would like to expect him to consider our sentiments and desire deeply,” Marngar said.