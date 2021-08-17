Out of stock: No vax at PMC centres on Wed

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will shut down all its Covid-19 vaccination centres as the civic body has no vaccine stock. Neither Covishield nor Covaxin doses will be administered on the day.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “We do not have any stock left with us, of both the vaccines, and so all the PMC run Covid-19 vaccination centres will be shut. We have not got any message as to when the new stock will come.”

Vaccination at private hospitals in the city would continue as per planned sessions.

With 3,017,112 Covid-19 tests, Pune has topped the country as the city with highest number of Covid-19 tests in proportion to the population, as 94% of the city’s population has been tested for Covid-19. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Our Pune had topped the country in corona testing. The city of Pune has the highest number of corona tests in the country in terms of population. We adopted the method of testing, tracing and treatment to overcome corona, which was a great success. Pune has successfully come out both the waves of Covid19.”

697 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths

Pune district reported 697 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. This takes the progressive count to 1.105 million, of which 1.071 million have recovered, there are 19,098 deaths and 14,325 active cases, currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also saw 50,000 vaccinations on Tuesday.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 359 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 337,531 and 11 more deaths were reported which takes the toll to 6,387.

Pune city reported 193 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 507,803 and death toll stands at 8,932. PCMC reported 145 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 260,075; with one more death the toll went up to 3,444.

Pune also saw 50,846 vaccinations on Tuesday as per the CoWin dashboard and totally 7,041,500 vaccines have been administered, including 5,215,542 first doses and 1,825,958 second doses. A total of 480 vaccination sites conducted vaccination, of which 269 were government and 211 private.