A 35-year-old murder accused out on bail was shot dead near Babhangawan village under Darigaon police station area of Rohtas district allegedly by his deceased neighbour’s family in revenge, police said on Saturday.

Representative image. (HT Photo)

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Police said that Deepu Sah, who had been released on bail a few months ago, was returning to his native Barki Karpurwa village from Kudra market on a bike around 9pm on Friday when armed men allegedly opened fire, killing him.

Sasaram sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dilip Kumar, followed by superintendent of police (SP) Raushan Kumar reached the scene with FSL and technical team. They sent the body for a post-mortem and launched an investigation.

Sah’s family accused the family of their late neighbour Saroj Paswan for the crime, alleging revenge. Police said that Paswan was killed in 2024 in a land and money dispute. Sah and three others were arrested in the case.

SP Kumar said, “Paswan’s father who is the mastermind of the murder has been arrested and teams are conducting raids to arrest the other accused persons who are at large. Investigation is underway and action will be taken accordingly.”

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{{^usCountry}} A case under sections 103 (1) (murder) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 25 (1B) (a), 26, 27 and 35 of the Arms Act has been registered against six named and two-three unidentified accused at Darigaon police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under sections 103 (1) (murder) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 25 (1B) (a), 26, 27 and 35 of the Arms Act has been registered against six named and two-three unidentified accused at Darigaon police station. {{/usCountry}}

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