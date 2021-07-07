Over 1,400 register with Delhi Skill University on Day 1

New Delhi: Over 1,400 people applied for admission to the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Tuesday, when registrations opened for the university’s first batch.

According to a university statement, 1,458 people registered for admission on Tuesday.

The university will initially admit 6,000 students.

The university will offer 12 job-oriented undergraduate courses, including BA programmes in digital media, business management, data analytics, and aesthetics and beauty, in addition to six BTech courses and 15 diploma courses, and two post graduate courses across 13 campuses in Delhi.

The admission process will remain completely online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Admissions to the diploma courses will be conducted through an online proctored common entrance test in August, and candidates applying to degree courses will be admitted on the basis of their Class 12 scores, performance in vocational subjects, and extracurricular activities.