Over 10K cases in last 24 hrs, Patna worse hit

PATNA As Bihar registered the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting 10,455 cases in 24 hours, the state government requested the Centre to provide 72 metric tonnes (MTs) of liquid oxygen on a regular basis
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:19 PM IST
PATNA

As Bihar registered the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting 10,455 cases in 24 hours, the state government requested the Centre to provide 72 metric tonnes (MTs) of liquid oxygen on a regular basis.

“The state is producing 32 MT of Oxygen and if we get 72 MTs, we can make 104 MT of oxygen, which will easily meet the demand,” said Manoj Kumar, special secretary and executive director of Bihar State Health Society.

Several state government hospitals and private hospitals have been facing acute shortage of oxygen for the last few days although the state received four tankers of oxygen from Jharkhand in the last 24 hours and five tankers of oxygen in last three days.

Patna continued to record highest number of cases, reporting 2,186 on Tuesday, followed by Gaya (1081), Muzaffarpur (544) and Saran (530). The total number of active cases rose to 56,354 from 49,527.

Recovery recovery fell from 84.52% on Sunday to 82.99% on Monday.

The state, which is also facing the shortage of Remdesivir, got 1200 vials on Monday night.

