Over 14% Lucknowites fully vaccinated now

LUCKNOW: The count of fully vaccinated people in Lucknow crossed the 5-lakh mark on Monday with over 14% of the population now getting both the doses.

Over 29,129 doses administered during the day took the count of fully vaccinated people in Lucknow to 5,07,191 (14.49% of the population) while the total jab count rose to 21,57,078, including 16,49,887 first doses, according to data from the health department.

Of the total, 12,23,418 doses were administered to male and 9,32,889 to female beneficiaries in the state capital. “The daily average vaccination in Lucknow is over 27,000 for the past few days. It was around 20,000 in July. The rise in average doses indicates more people are coming out to take the jab,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Of the total doses administered in Lucknow, 18,16,445 were Covishield, 3,29,987 Covaxin and 10,646 Sputnik vaccine. Across Uttar Pradesh, 8,18,492 doses were administered on Monday and the total number of doses administered till now reached 54447724.

“We are arranging special booths such as parents special and women special to motivate people to come and take the vaccine dose. Special drives/camps for different segments such as teachers are also being organised to boost vaccination in the district,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.