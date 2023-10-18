Over 300 girl students of AMU fall ill due to suspected food poisoning

In a suspected case of food poisoning, over 300 girl students at Azizun Nisa Girls Hall at Aligarh Muslim University fell ill on Tuesday night after having special dinner served on the occasion of Sir Syed Day. The girl students were admitted to JN Medical College and Hospital of AMU in Aligarh.

Aligarh Muslim University campus. (File photo)

Proctor of the University Prof Mohd Wasim Ali said that three-member committee has been asked to conduct the probe to ascertain at which level did the laxity occur that led to girls falling sick. The provost of the Azizun Nisa Girls Hall has been replaced, added the proctor.

Notably, the residential halls, Cultural Education Centre and schools of the Aligarh Muslim University and its extension centres located in Malappuram (Kerala), Murhsidabad (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar) organised several programmes, including lectures, literary and cultural events and the traditional dinners to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the founder of the AMU on Tuesday.

“A dinner was also organised on the occasion for girls staying at Azizun Nisa Girls Hall on Tuesday night. Over 300 girls of this residential hall complained of stomachache and vomiting after returning from dinner,” said the AMU proctor.

“These girls were taken to JN Medical College and Hospital of Aligarh where primary treatment was given to those having mild symptoms but those who complained of major complications were admitted and given required treatment. By Wednesday morning, all were back to their Hall and were normal,” claimed the proctor.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning. The university administration has appointed three-member committee to investigate the laxity and to assess at which level it happened. The provost (incharge) of the hall has been changed,” said the AMU proctor.

