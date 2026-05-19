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Over 4 kg of opium recovered in Ludhiana

Over 4 kg of opium recovered in Ludhiana

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Ludhiana, The Ludhiana zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered over 4 kg of opium worth 21.69 lakh after conducting searches operation here, said officials on Tuesday.

Over 4 kg of opium recovered in Ludhiana

During the search at a residential premises, DRI sleuths recovered 11 packets containing 1.64 kgs of opium, having an approximate illicit market value of 8.20 lakh.

The contraband was found concealed inside food items, including noodle packets and syrup bottles, under the guise of household articles meant for overseas shipment

The premises was being used for concealment and packing of narcotic substances intended for export through courier channels, they said.

A follow-up action was also carried out at the premises of a courier service provider in Ludhiana, where a parcel booked for dispatch was intercepted and examined.

The examination resulted in recovery of 14 packets containing 2.698 kg of opium, having an approximate illicit market value of 13.49 Lakh. The contraband was found concealed inside cardboard layers, kitchen utensils and food packets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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