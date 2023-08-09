50 houses damaged, part of highway collapses in Tripura

Over 50 houses were damaged and a 25-metre portion of a national highway collapsed at Santirbazar in southern Tripura amid incessant rainfall, the State Emergency Operation Centre ( SEOC) said late on Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected to continue in Tripura. (REUTERS/Representative)

An official said a probe has begun into the collapse and that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has started work to restore it.

At least 137 houses have been damaged in parts of the state over the last week with the Dhalai district being the worst hit.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected to continue in isolated places in the West, North, Gomati, Unakoti, South, and Sepahijala districts. The rest of the two districts of Dhalai and Khowai were likely to receive very heavy rainfall.

In April, 2461 houses were damaged due to thunderstorms. Nearly 20 houses were severely or partially damaged due to incessant rainfall last year in parts of the Dhalai, Unakoti, and Khowai districts of Tripura.

