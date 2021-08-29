Over 500 Congress workers join TMC in Assam

Over 500 Congress workers from Cachar district of Assam officially joined Trinamool Congress Party on Sunday following the footsteps of former president of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev.

Sushmita Dev asked her newly joined colleagues to form a strong IT setup to counter the BJP. Recently, she claimed that Congress completely lost the digital war to BJP and the TMC is going to fight the BJP digitally.

On Sunday afternoon, Dev distributed TMC flags to all the newly joined members and asked them to display them in front of their houses.

“BJP spreads lies in a cleverly presentable manner that attracts common people which Congress did not realise. We are going to make our own IT setup so strong that we will highlight the lies of the BJP before common people using digital media. This is the need of the hour and we are going to train each and every member of the Trinamool Congress on how to stay relevant on social media. We’ll constantly discuss BJP’s lies and our party members will counter the BJP in their own language,” She said.

Her father and former Union minister Santosh Mohan Dev died in 2017, he was a Congress leader. On Sunday, during the TMC event, Dev displayed her father’s portrait and also paid floral tribute to him before her speech.

“At one point, Mamata Banerjee left the Congress party but she did not forget the ideology. I have already said that my father’s principles are always with me and I haven’t compromised those. He is my political guru also and I will always carry his legacy wherever I am.”

Regarding her future plans, Sushmita Dev said that the central committee of the Trinamool Congress Party is targeting the upcoming assembly election in Tripura and she is going to play a vital role in strengthening TMC in that state. But their ultimate goal is to dethrone the BJP in the centre.

“Congress party lost elections to BJP in almost all the states but BJP failed to cross the Trinamool hurdle in West Bengal. Whoever likes to take a stand against BJP is welcome to our party now. Hundreds of people from various parts of the northeast have already called us and expressed their desire to join the Trinamool Congress Party. We are going to fight hard in Tripura but our ultimate goal is to dethrone the BJP from the centre,” she said.

Along with the young brigade, some senior Congress leaders who were part of Sushmita Dev’s father’s team in the Congress party, also joined Trinamool Congress on Sunday.

Buru Sen, a 64-year-old Congress worker said, “Our lives and political careers have always been about Congress party. In the toughest moments, we did not leave the party but today, I have finally decided to join Trinamool Congress. The present Congress party is biased on issues like Barak Valley and Brahmaputra Valley. They joined hands with a communal party like the AIUDF and deprived many genuine Congress workers.”

Sushmita Dev criticised the Congress for joining hands with the AIUDF to win the election in Assam. “Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, at one point, made a written resolution that at any circumstances, Congress will not join hands with communal forces like the BJP and the AIUDF. Now, after the election is over, they are talking about dissolving the alliance. But no Congress worker can say that their party will never join hands with the AIUDF again during any election.”

Sushmita also informed that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and National general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress Party, Abhishek Banerjee, along with some other leaders of the party are going to visit Barak Valley soon. She left for Kolkata to meet Abhishek Banerjee and other party leaders after the joining event on Sunday afternoon.