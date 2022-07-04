Over 70 lakh saplings to be planted in Prayagraj from today

With an aim to increase the green cover of the district, this time, a target of planting 70 lakh saplings has been set for the monsoon season. District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri is personally monitoring the initiative and recently took a meeting at Sangam auditorium on July 1 regarding the preparations for the plantation programme.

As per the plan, the campaign will start on July 5. On the very first day, a target of planting 50.68 lakh saplings has been set for the district. After this, on July 6, 5.06 lakh saplings will be planted. The same number of saplings will also be planted, on the third day of the campaign on July 7. As many as 10.12 lakh saplings will be planted on Independence Day (August 15).

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Prayagraj Ramesh Chandra informed that all the plants are ready and the department concerned can collect them whenever they want. DM has already given instructions for preparing pits everywhere for planting the saplings. The forest department on its own will plant 20.42 lakh saplings, while the rural development department will plant around 21 lakh saplings in 1540 villages of the district as part of the mission.

Under the initiative, 6,700 saplings will also be planted in 753 government-run primary and upper primary schools located in 23 development blocks of the district.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari issued an order, in this regard, to all block education officers (BEOs) on July 2. “They have been ordered to ensure plantations as per the set targets. A maximum of 510 saplings are to be planted in Koraon, while 350-350 saplings each, are to be planted in Meja, Shankargarh and Manda development blocks. The target is to plant at least 150 saplings in 28 schools located within the city limits,” he added.