718 Myanmar nationals entered Manipur illegally last week: Official

At least 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, illegally entered Manipur last week, a statement issued by the home department said.

Of the 718 Myanmarese, 209 are men, 208 are women and 301 are children. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief secretary Vineet Joshi sought information from the Assam Rifles how the Myanmar nationals were allowed to enter India without proper travel documents.

“Report has been received from the Headquarters 28 Sector Assam Rifles that 718 fresh refugees have crossed India-Myanmar border and entered into the general area of New Lajang,” Joshi said in the statement.

Of the 718 Myanmarese, 209 are men, 208 are women and 301 are children.

As many as 13 Myanmar nationals entered Lajang area on July 22.

Also Read:India raises Chinese surveillance facilities at Coco Islands with Myanmar

On July 23, a total of 230 Myanmarese arrived in New Lajang, 89 in New Samtal, 143 in Yangnomphai village, 175 in Yangnomphai Saw Mill, 30 in Aivomjang and 38 in Bhonse, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The state government had clearly informed the Assam Rifles, as border guarding force, to take strict action to prevent entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur without valid travel documents according to instructions of Union home ministry.

“The state government views the illegal entry very seriously with utmost sensitivity as the same may have international ramifications more particularly in view of the law-and-order situation,” the statement said.

“The deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Chandel District have also been advised to oversee the implementation of the above and also keep biometrics and photographs of all such persons”, the statement added.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long porous border with Myanmar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON