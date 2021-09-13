Over 74 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh has been able to successfully vaccinate 100% of its eligible population over 18 years of age and has taken a lead in the country, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

He was speaking after dedicating the newly-installed PSA oxygen plant at Palampur civil hospital under the PM Cares Fund, which will support 100 beds. The plant has been built at a cost of ₹2 crore.

The chief minister said over 74 lakh doses have been administered to people, including first and second dose so far.

Today, there are only 1,500 active cases in Himachal as the state government has been working 24x7 to overcome the threat of Covid.

Earlier, the state had only 11 dedicated corona health centres with 440 beds and 32 ICU facilities. The state has 80 such centres with 8,765 beds having 880 ICU beds, which can be enhanced up to 11,000, if required.

He also dedicated the oxygen plants at Una, DCHC, Haroli, and Palakwah in Una district, through video conferencing.

State logs 202 new cases

Himachal recorded 202 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the state’s tally to 2,15,893 while the death toll mounted to 3,623 after three patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported in Hamirpur, 46 in Kangra, 38 in Mandi, 28 in Shimla, 25 in Bilaspur, four in Una, three in Chamba, two in Solan, and one each in Kinnaur and Kullu.

The active cases have come down to 1,521 while recoveries reached 2,10,732 after 214 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,149 cases reported to date followed by 30,336 cases in Mandi, and 26,918 in Shimla.