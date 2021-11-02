Over 900 guest faculty across Punjab start indefinite strike for job security

Patiala Over 900 assistant professors, working as guest faculty in 48 government colleges across Punjab, have started an indefinite strike from Tuesday wanting an assurance from the state government on their job security and relaxation in eligibility for regular recruitment.

The guest faculty wants relaxation in recruitment process of 1,091 posts of regular assistant professors; the government has already issued a notification for this. “We want the government to issue separate orders that guest faculty will not be relieved after the recruitment process. We also want the government to exempt us from any kind of written examination,” said Harminder Singh Dimple, president, Guest Faculty Assistant Professors’ Association.

On Tuesday, a delegation from the union also met Punjab higher education minister Pargat Singh and principal secretary Krishan Kumar. “The minister has assured us that there will be no threat to our jobs. We will, however, resume work only after the government issues written orders related to it,” Dimple added.

There are 1,873 sanctioned posts of lecturers in Punjab, of which 1,292 are laying vacant, with just 581 regular lecturers on the job. To deal with the staff shortage, 882 guest faculty members and 251 part-time lecturers have been providing their services for the past 15 years.

Deepak Kaushal, physical education assistant professor, said, “Many guest teachers are providing services at government colleges for years, but their jobs have not been regularised due to poor policies of the state government.”

“Guest faculty members are working on a salary of ₹21,600 per month. Our jobs have not been regularised to date, due to bad policies of successive state governments,” he claimed, adding that guest faculty formed the backbone of government colleges in Punjab. “The sad part is that 50% of guest lecturers have crossed the age limit to apply for other government jobs. The government should ensure that their services are retained, even as regular lecturers are appointed,” he added.

During his visit to Patiala on Monday, higher education minister Pargat Singh said the government will look into all aspects. “The demands of guest faculty will be taken into consideration before taking a final call on the issue,” he said.