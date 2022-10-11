Over 9kg heroin packed in soap cases worth 47 cr seized in Assam; one arrested

The Border Security Force (BSF) along with Assam police seized 9.47kg of heroin in Karimganj district on Tuesday.

According to police, the consignment was coming from Mizoram and going to Tripura.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person, a resident of Karimganj’s Patharkandi area, was arrested, police said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, “In the biggest haul, a joint team of karimganj police and BSF carried out a day long operation to seize 9.46 kgs of heroin packed in 764 soap cases, hidden in secret chamber in a truck, in Karimganj late last night. Driver belonging to Patharkandi held.”

Based on a tip off, a joint team 7th Battalion of Mizoram & Cachar Frontier of BSF and Karimganj police launched an operation in Karimganj a few days back. At around 1am on Monday night, they intercepted a truck near New Karimganj railway station.

Also Read: Pakistan-based network’s role emerges in 200kg heroin seizure on the high seas

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the search, suspected heroin weighing 9.47 kg worth ₹47.4 crore were recovered. The driver along with the vehicle was handed over to Karimganj police,” said BSF in a press release.

The superintendent of police of Karimganj district, Padmanabh Baruah said the consignment was coming from Mizoram and it was going towards Tripura. According to him, price of the seized drugs would be over ₹80 crore in international markets.

“So far, this is the biggest seizure in the state and the consignment was coming from Mizoram. In the initial investigation, we found it was going to Tripura. It is possible that there is an involvement of international rackets in this but things are under investigation as of now,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baruah said the driver was arrested on the charges of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, of 1985.

In a similar case last month, four lakh Yaba tablets were seized in Cachar district on September 27.

Seven Manipur residents were arrested near Assam-Mizoram border while transporting the Yaba tablets.

The Cachar SP, Numal Mahatta said a vehicle was heading towards Cachar from Mizoram and the Yaba tablets were kept under seats inside several soap cases.