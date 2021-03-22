Home / Cities / Others / Owners of GBP Group booked for developing illegal colony in Mohali’s Mullanpur
Owners of GBP Group booked for developing illegal colony in Mohali’s Mullanpur

Police verifying names of group’s directors, who have been booked on a complaint by officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, permission from GMADA is required before developing a colony. (HT File Photo)

Police have booked the owners of GBP Group, a real estate developer, for raising a colony in Togan, Mullanpur, without permission from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

“We are verifying names of the group’s directors. They have been booked under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act and Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act following a complaint by GMADA officials,” said Yogesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Mullanpur.

He added that the group had constructed its office and was selling plots at the illegal colony without any permission, as warranted under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

On the group’s part, one of the directors, Satish Gupta, said they had only constructed an office at the vacant land and no colony was being developed.

