Oxygen demand rose three-five times in second wave, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the total medical oxygen demand in the state during the first wave of Covid-19 was approximately 300 metric tonnes per day and it had now increased by three to five times during the second wave.

“During the first wave, the demand was approximately 300 metric tonnes per day while on Friday alone the state supplied nearly 1,000 metric tonnes of oxygen across the state. The demand has risen manifold in the second wave as many patients are now needing oxygen support,” said Yogi Adityanath in Moradabad and Bareilly, according to a state government statement.

“Special plans have been made as the demand for oxygen has grown many times, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved 61 new oxygen plants for UP. The process is on to set up one oxygen plant in every district by the sugarcane department,” he added.

It was Yogi’s first visit outside the state capital since he recovered from Covid last week. He visited Mordabad and Bareilly for the Covid review of all the districts in the two administrative divisions.

To review the work of the nigrani samitis (surveillance committees), he visited Manoharpur village in Moradabad. He asked the members of surveillance committees and the RRTs (rapid response teams) regarding the antigen tests conducted at Manoharpur village.

The committees reported that one person was found positive in the village during the special testing drive. The chief minister interacted with the Covid positive person while maintaining social distancing.

About the nigrani samitis and the village surveillance drive, Yogi said, “At present, more than 60,000 committees are working under the special screening campaign in around 97,000 revenue villages of the state. Door-to-door rapid antigen tests are being conducted on a massive scale.”

He also reviewed the availability of medical kits and gave proper instructions to the officers. A state government statement said that the government on May 5 launched a five-day testing drive to identify symptomatic patients and provide them medical aid.

Later, talking to reporters, Yogi said Covid-19 cases declined significantly in the state since May 1. “Total active cases were around 3 lakh on April 30. Within eight days, from May 1 to 8 the cases have decreased by 65,000. So far, more than 3,500 cases have reduced in Moradabad under the action plan of Covid management,” he said.

“There were doubts that Covid-19 positive cases will touch the one lakh-mark by May 5, and today is May 8. The count of fresh cases on Saturday stands at 26,847. The second doubt was that cases will increase during the panchayat polls. The panchayat elections ended on April 29, and there has been a continuous drop in the number of cases,” he underlined.

Along with officials, he inspected the facilities at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Moradabad and Bareilly. He also reviewed the arrangements being made at the centres to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the district.

“It is a disaster and not an ordinary disease. Sometimes, all kinds of resources fall short in such pandemic. While many big nations are getting battered in this epidemic, we are fighting it strongly with the support of the central government. With collective efforts, we shall overcome this disaster,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He also said the state government had directed each district administration to give priority to Covid positive patients.

Talking about the vaccination drive for 18-44 age group people, Yogi said that the drive will be launched in several more districts, including Moradabad on Monday. He asked Moradabad district administration to prepare well for the launch. The drive was launched in Bareilly on May 1 along with six other UP districts, including Lucknow.

Yogi asked officials of the districts in Moradabad division and Bareilly division to scale up Covid management resources--beds, human resource etc.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

