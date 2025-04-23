Menu Explore
Pahalgam terror attack: Businessman from Raipur killed on his wedding anniversary

ByRitesh Mishra
Apr 23, 2025 10:50 AM IST

Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others

A 45-year-old businessman from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur city was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region on the same day he was celebrating his wedding anniversary.

Dinesh Miraniya had travelled to Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and so to celebrate his wedding anniversary. (AP photo)
Dinesh Miraniya had travelled to Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and so to celebrate his wedding anniversary. (AP photo)

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai shared his condolences on the tragic death.

“Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity, and it cannot be accepted in any form,” Sai said in a statement.

Dinesh Miraniya had travelled to Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and so to celebrate his wedding anniversary.

According to people aware of the matter, the family reached Baisaran Valley on Tuesday morning and was taking photos at a scenic spot when terrorists launched a sudden attack.

Eyewitness accounts say that the attackers singled out men, asking for names before opening fire. Dinesh was shot dead in front of his wife and children.

Speaking to media persons, Miraniya’s relative Manish Singhania said that the family had travelled to Jammu on Sunday to attend a Bhagwat Katha at a relative’s home and after spending Monday in prayers, Dinesh took his family to Pahalgam to celebrate his anniversary.

Neha Miraniya, who suffered minor facial injuries from gunpowder, was the first to inform relatives in Raipur of the tragedy.

“She recounted how armed men suddenly emerged from the valley, began asking names, and then fired indiscriminately at men,” Singhania said.

“It was their wedding anniversary. No one expected this,” said another relative.

Dinesh was the youngest of four brothers. Originally from Odisha, the family had settled in Raipur years ago and were running a steel business.

Meanwhile, family members have confirmed that Dinesh’s body will be brought back to Raipur for the last rites.

