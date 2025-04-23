Pahalgam terror attack: SBI employee killed on eve of birthday

A 43-year-old employee of the State Bank of India posted in Mumbai, was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir, just a day before he was to celebrate his birthday on April 23 with his family. Shaileshbhai Kalathiya, originally from Chikuvadi in Surat, was in Pahalgam with his wife, daughter, son, and cousin. (AFP photo)

Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others, officials said.

Shaileshbhai Kalathiya, originally from Chikuvadi in Surat, was in Pahalgam with his wife, daughter, son, and cousin, who are all safe.

Relief commissioner Alok Pandey said, “Shaileshbhai from Surat was killed in the firing. His family is safe, and we are providing full support.”

According to news agency PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning held a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia, as he took stock of the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had cut short his Saudi Arabia visit in wake of the terror attack.

Three tourists from Gujarat were injured.

“Vinod Bhatt, a resident of Bhavnagar, sustained a hand injury but is out of danger. He was part of a group of approximately 20 people from Bhavnagar vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhatt was wounded when attackers opened fire on tourists. We have no reports indicating other members of his group were injured. He is recovering at the hospital associated with Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag,” said Manish Kumar Bansal, District Collector of Bhavnagar.

The condition of the other two injured Gujarat tourists is stable and they are also undergoing treatment at GMC Anantnag, said a government official aware of the matter.