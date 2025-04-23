Two terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla's Uri day after Pahalgam attack

Two terrorists were killed in heavy exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, the Indian Army said on Monday, an operation that comes a day after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack. The encounter comes a day after the deadly attack at a tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 people dead and several others injured.(Reuters)

Indian Army said the encounter broke out on Wednesday with approximately two-three terrorists attempting to infiltrate through general area of Sarjeevan at Baramulla's Uri Nala.

Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on X, “Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation in Baramulla.” Track Pahalgam terror attack news LIVE updates

Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists. Operation is in progress, the X post read.

The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam took place at the Baisaran meadow, which is also popularly called ‘mini Switzerland’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Delhi on Wednesday morning, cutting short his state visit to Saudi Arabia, following the terrorist attack. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

PM Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval as soon as he landed in Delhi on Wednesday.

PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and decided to cut short his visit. He was originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night.

PM Modi condemned the attack and vowed that those behind this attack would be brought to justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger," PM Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday