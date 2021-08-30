Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pak repatriates two Indians after years in jail
others

Pak repatriates two Indians after years in jail

The duo’s repatriation comes a day after India repatriated two Pakistani nationals, Abbas Ali Khan, 42, and Bhag Chand, 17. They had completed their jail sentences
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 07:37 PM IST
(From left) Ram Bahadur of UP and and Prahlad Rajput of MP (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Amritsar Pakistan repatriated two Indians, who had been languishing in the neighbouring country’s jails for several years, via the Attari joint check post (JCP) on Monday. The duo, Prahlad Rajput, 57, and Ram Bahadur, had crossed over to Pakistan inadvertently, officials said.

Prahlad, of Ghoshi Patti village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh (MP), had reported to be missing from his home around 30 years ago. In January 2014, the MP government had found that Prahlad had been lodged in a jail in Pakistan. The Indian authorities had initiated the process to bring Prahlad back that year itself.

Ram Bahadur, of Uttar Pradesh (UP), is deaf and dumb. It is not clear when and how he had crossed over to Pakistan. Punjab Police’s protocol officer Arun Pal said, “Ram Bahadur has been handed over to the Amritsar Red Cross Society. The society will check his address to help him find his family.”

The duo’s repatriation comes a day after India repatriated two Pakistani nationals, Abbas Ali Khan, 42, and Bhag Chand, 17. They had completed their sentences in jails. Of the two, one was a juvenile, who had inadvertently crossed the Indian border from Rajasthan two years ago.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MLA Jignesh Mevani starts oxygen plant in his constituency in Gujarat

AAP leaders Sisodia, Sanjay Singh booked over Tiranga Yatra in Agra

Farmers’ mahapanchayat against police lathicharge in Karnal today

Our take| Way out of tricity’s traffic maze together
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP