Pak repatriates two Indians after years in jail

Amritsar Pakistan repatriated two Indians, who had been languishing in the neighbouring country’s jails for several years, via the Attari joint check post (JCP) on Monday. The duo, Prahlad Rajput, 57, and Ram Bahadur, had crossed over to Pakistan inadvertently, officials said.

Prahlad, of Ghoshi Patti village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh (MP), had reported to be missing from his home around 30 years ago. In January 2014, the MP government had found that Prahlad had been lodged in a jail in Pakistan. The Indian authorities had initiated the process to bring Prahlad back that year itself.

Ram Bahadur, of Uttar Pradesh (UP), is deaf and dumb. It is not clear when and how he had crossed over to Pakistan. Punjab Police’s protocol officer Arun Pal said, “Ram Bahadur has been handed over to the Amritsar Red Cross Society. The society will check his address to help him find his family.”

The duo’s repatriation comes a day after India repatriated two Pakistani nationals, Abbas Ali Khan, 42, and Bhag Chand, 17. They had completed their sentences in jails. Of the two, one was a juvenile, who had inadvertently crossed the Indian border from Rajasthan two years ago.