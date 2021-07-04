Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistani intruder arrested along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

By Press Trust of India, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 01:30 AM IST
An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar. (AP)

Security forces on Saturday arrested a Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said here.

The troops picked up a suspected movement along the LoC in the forward area of Gulpur and intercepted the intruder, they said.

He was arrested and is being questioned, the officials said.

The man has been identified as Javaid of Chopur, they added.

