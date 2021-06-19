Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Palampur-based IHBT aiming to promote saffron production in HP
Palampur-based IHBT aiming to promote saffron production in HP

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Palampur-based Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) is aiming to promote saffron farming and identify new fields for cultivation, beyond Kashmir, to make India self-reliant in the production of the world’s costliest spice, IHBT director Dr Sanjay Kumar said on Saturday. He said this during a virtual training session on saffron cultivation in non-traditional areas of Himachal.

More than 15 agriculture officers from Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra and Shimla participated in the session.

Why saffron cultivation will be lucrative

The IHBT director said saffron is currently grown in Pampore and Kishtwar regions of Jammu and Kashmir and annual saffron production in India stands around 6-7 tonnes. This, he said, is insufficient as the annual demand in the country stands somewhere around 100 tonnes. Hence, the spice is sold at a high rate of 2.5-3 lakh a kilo in the market. To meet the domestic demand, most of the saffron is being imported from Iran, he said.

Dr Kumar said the IHBT is working on a project with the state agriculture department to promote saffron cultivation in Himachal. “Growing saffron in the state will make a big impact on the state’s economy, cut short its imports, and be a step towards accomplishing the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, senior principal scientist-cum-principal investigator, said Bharmour, Tissa in Chamba, Sangla valley in Kinnaur, Nirmand in Kullu, Bara Banghal area in Kangra districts of Himachal have a suitable climate for saffron production and it will give farmers higher returns than the traditional crops.

